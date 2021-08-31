Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $350.00. The stock had previously closed at $347.50, but opened at $307.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $294.12, with a volume of 331,039 shares trading hands.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $398.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.87.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

