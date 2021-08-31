ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $19,798,762.76 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,544. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 234.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

