zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $258.15

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €258.15 ($303.71) and traded as high as €393.60 ($463.06). zooplus shares last traded at €393.40 ($462.82), with a volume of 28,533 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZO1 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

Get zooplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €302.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €258.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.40.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.