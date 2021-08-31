Zoracles One Day Trading Volume Tops $527,457.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $938.88 or 0.02007787 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a market cap of $5.13 million and $527,457.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

