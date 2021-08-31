Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 901.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zscaler by 36.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Zscaler by 2.8% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 398,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Zscaler by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.08.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,695,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $279.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.