Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

ZY stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,939,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

