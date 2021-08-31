Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.60. Zymergen shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,958 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZY. Cowen lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

