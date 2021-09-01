$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

MGI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,100. The firm has a market cap of $824.51 million, a P/E ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

In other news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 195.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 782,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,078,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 824,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 222,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

