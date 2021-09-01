-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

