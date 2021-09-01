-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after buying an additional 212,003 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $992.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.