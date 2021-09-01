-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth about $375,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95. Latch has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

