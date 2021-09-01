-$0.33 EPS Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of INO stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

