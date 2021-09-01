$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

