$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

INVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 117.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 837,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

