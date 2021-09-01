$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ALSN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.95. 997,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,618. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

