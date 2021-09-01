-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.11). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 859,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,257. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

