-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,721. The company has a market cap of $998.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

