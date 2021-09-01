$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

