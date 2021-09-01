1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Steven A. Lightman Sells 5,692 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 285,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,662. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

