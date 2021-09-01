10,032 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $367.29. 2,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.51. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.