$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report $107.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.32 million and the lowest is $107.10 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $90.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $421.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $422.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $448.01 million, with estimates ranging from $441.80 million to $454.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lawson Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

