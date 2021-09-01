$117.64 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post sales of $117.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.28 million and the lowest is $115.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $461.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $511.58 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.