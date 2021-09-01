$125.77 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $125.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.30 million and the lowest is $125.20 million. Q2 reported sales of $103.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $498.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $593.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

QTWO opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. Q2 has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Q2 by 72.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 127.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

