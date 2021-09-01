$13.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $13.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.96 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.97 billion to $54.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

