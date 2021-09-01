$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $133.35 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $528.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

