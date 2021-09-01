1,396,532 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,396,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globalstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 64,024,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,679,680. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

