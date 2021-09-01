$148.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post sales of $148.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.40 million and the highest is $149.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $147.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $595.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $597.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

