$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce sales of $149.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $528.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $533.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $583.05 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after acquiring an additional 575,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $6,137,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

