15,030 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Monster Beverage accounts for about 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. 54,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,363. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

