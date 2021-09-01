$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $66.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.