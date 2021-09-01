$160.57 Million in Sales Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report $160.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the lowest is $70.10 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $6.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,362.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $932.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600.80 million to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

