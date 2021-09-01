$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce sales of $185.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.96 million. Endava reported sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $623.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

