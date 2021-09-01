$2.29 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $1.99. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. Caterpillar has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $246.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

