$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $706,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

