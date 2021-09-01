$201.71 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce $201.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $223.47 million. PetIQ reported sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $901.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.70 million to $950.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $995.34 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,574 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. PetIQ has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $46.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

