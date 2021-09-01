227,173 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 227,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 75,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,868. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

