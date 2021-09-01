26,744 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 308,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,623,166. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

