$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.99 million and the highest is $29.60 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $119.46 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $120.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The First of Long Island by 71,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

FLIC opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $502.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

