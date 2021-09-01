2crazyNFT Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $431,402.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00136012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.07448134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,435.24 or 0.99843130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00823199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.01005077 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,213,123 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT

