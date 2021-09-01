$322.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to report sales of $322.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $318.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

