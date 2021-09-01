360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,685 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $217,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

