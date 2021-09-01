$387.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $387.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $389.47 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Kforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,645,000 after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kforce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

