3,895 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET traded down $5.56 on Wednesday, hitting $363.97. 17,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,015. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average of $335.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $2,124,742.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $63,258,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

