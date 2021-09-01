$392.77 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $392.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.12 million. RingCentral reported sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,613,285 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock opened at $252.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.51 and its 200-day moving average is $294.50. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

