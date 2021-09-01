3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. 13,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,898. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $195.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

