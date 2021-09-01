-$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.04) and the highest is ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax stock traded up $13.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.26.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,064 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,196. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $3,487,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 300.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 426.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 43.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

