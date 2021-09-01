$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680,000.00 and the lowest is $190,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.07 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $69.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $944.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 50,050 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 139,848.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

