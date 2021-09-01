4NEW (KWATT) Market Capitalization Tops $59,305.47

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $59,305.47 and approximately $1,777.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.33 or 0.00837796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00112074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047911 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

