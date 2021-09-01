$598.98 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $598.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of MUR opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.