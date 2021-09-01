5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.86. 133,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 247,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$233.20 million and a PE ratio of 66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

